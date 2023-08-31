BARNESVILLE, Pa. - The beach at a state park in Schuylkill County is currently closed to swimming.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources closed the beach at Tuscarora State Park to swimming effective Wednesday, August 30, because of resampling requirements, according to a notice on the Pa. DCNR website.

As a precaution, the beach will remain closed until acceptable water samples results are received, the DCNR said.

DCNR has posted signs at the beach. Other activities at Tuscarora State Park, such as camping, picnicking, hiking, and fishing, are proceeding as usual.

Beginning Sept. 5, the lake at Tuscarora State Park will be drawn down approximately 8 feet to conduct maintenance on the outlet conduit of the Dam, according to the DCNR.

The DCNR says the work is part of an ongoing effort, in cooperation with the USDA-NRCS, PA-DEP, and DCNR, to ensure the Dam meets modern standards "and can continue to serve the public for decades to come."

During this time, the boat ramp may be inaccessible for boats on trailers. Visitors are welcome to launch kayaks, canoes, and any other hand-carried watercraft along the shoreline in any accessible area, unless posted otherwise, the DCNR said.

The DCNR says the beach will be closed for the season effective Sept. 5. Other activities at Tuscarora State Park, such as picnicking, hiking, and fishing, can proceed as usual.

Once the work is complete, the lake will be allowed to return to normal pool levels naturally.