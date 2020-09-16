STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The call of the wild has come knocking on the doors of many in the region.
Bear sightings are up this year and that includes Monroe County.
A mama black bear and her three cubs were up a tree in the middle of a Stroudsburg neighborhood. It was the early scene Wednesday morning for Amy Henderson, who watched it all from her front porch. She says her daughter got an even closer view heading to school.
"She was getting in the car and the bear growled," Henderson said.
Not content to sit, the sleuth walked around several streets, and the cubs even played on a backyard deck, as home video shows the trio wrestling and then running through Brad Seid's yard.
"My biggest concern is they will get hit by a car," he said.
There are an estimated 20,000 bears in Pennsylvania.
The mama from Stroudsburg looks to be tagged. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it's received an uptick in calls about the animals coming out of the woods and onto people's property.
"They are stocking up on food to make it through a winter without eating," said Pocono Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center head Kathy Uhler.
She says mass crops like nuts, the main food source for bears, are down this year, pushing the animals into neighborhoods to eat.
To keep bears away Uhler says make sure grills are cleaned, trash is inside, wait until after Thanksgiving to hang bird feeders, and keep your dogs under control.
"They'll (bears) be fine there is plenty of food out there. They just have to widen their search. We have to do our job," Uhler said.
Black bears are typically not aggressive. Even so, Henderson hopes this doesn't become a regular morning view.
"I don't want to see them hurt. I would really like them to go back to where they came from," Henderson said.