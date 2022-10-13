Beauty Systems Group in Schuylkill County is eliminating 57 jobs, according to a Pennsylvania notice.



The business is at 210 Industrial Park Road in East Norwegian Township, east of Route 61.



The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry posted a WARN notice Wednesday that the business will close as of Dec. 16.



The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal requirement that notice be provided in advance of job losses at certain businesses.



"In general, employers are covered by WARN if they have 100 or more employees," according to the Labor & Industry website.



A phone call to the Schuylkill County location was not answered.



Beauty Systems Group is owned by Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. That company, based in Denton, Texas, sells beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, according to a news release.



Sally Beauty Holdings is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SBH. Shares were trading at $12.58 at 12:21 p.m. Thursday. In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $21.58 and as low as $11.28.