NEW CASTLE TWP., Pa. - Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy is starting to hit home.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, and now 132 Schuylkill County warehouse workers will lose their jobs.

Ryder Integrated Logistics will cut the jobs at its 71 Mall Road location in New Castle Township, near Frackville. That warehouse served Bed Bath & Beyond. It will be closing between June 25 and July 9.

"Ryder is working on redeployment efforts, as feasible, to retain as many employees as possible," according to a company statement.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry announced the cuts in a notice Thursday morning, after Ryder notified the department in accordance with the Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act (WARN).

The WARN notice is required by a federal law that requires communities and employees be advised of certain closings and mass layoffs.

"Ryder remains committed to continuing to serve the needs of our customers in Pennsylvania, where we continue to operate other sites," the company said in the statement.

The 71 Mall Road address is at the site of the former Schuylkill Mall, which was demolished to make way for warehouses. 71 Mall Road is now known as TradePort 124, according to a real estate listing.

Ryder provides warehousing, transportation, e-commerce services and "last mile" delivery, according to the company's website.