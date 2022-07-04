FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The hot and sunny weather and Independence holiday combined to again close Beltzville State Park in Carbon County early Monday.
The hot and sunny weather has parks and beaches in our area packed for the Fourth of July. There also were large crowds at Blue Marsh Lake in Reading.
Officials said Beltzville reached its capacity and new visitors were turned away starting at 8:53 a.m. Monday. That was just minutes longer than the park-record early closing at 8:50 a.m. Sunday.
In Carbon County, crowds lined up in the parking lot at Beltzville, waiting for its gates to open. The park's lake draws large crowds on holiday weekends, and this was no exception.
"We've never hit capacity that early before," Beltzville Park Manager Ben Monk said Sunday.
The popular site can hold up to 900 cars and often hits capacity.
On Sunday, Beltzville officials estimated that about 3,500 people were in the park. In 2020, state park attendance was up more than 26 percent statewide.
At Beltzville alone, it rose by more than 32 percent, according to the state, a number of people driving hours to get there.
"When we hit that capacity, we shut down our gates, we don't allow any cars in," Monk said. "Our resource can't handle more than that. The park was designed for that in the '70s and that's what it's still designed for."
In a Facebook post, the park had warned potential visitors that it anticipated hitting capacity very early on the Fourth of July, too.
At Blue Marsh Lake, many people hit the water, while others on shore sat back, played games and enjoyed cookouts, as conditions were pristine.