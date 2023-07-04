FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Beltzville State Park is the place to be for thousands of people on the Fourth of July.

"We're chillin' with my family," David Franco, said. "I don't get to see them a lot, so it's nice when we're all together."

That's what most everyone was doing at the Carbon County State Park. They got together with family, cooked food, played games and celebrated America's Birthday.

"We're here with the family, playing dominoes, doing some dance, doing some grill, riding some jet skis, celebrating Fourth of July," Dihnn Pacheo, said.

Pacheo says he and his family drove up from North Philadelphia to make it to Franklin Township in time for when the gates opened to the state park.

He says he woke up around 4 in the morning to get packed and get on the road.

It seemed everyone else had a similar idea about getting to the park early before it hit capacity. Stephanie Luna shared that her family has made the trek from New Jersey to Beltzville State Park for the last 4 to 5 years.

"We leave at like 2:30 in the morning," Luna said.

If visitors didn't get to the park early like Luna or Pacheo, then they were met with a mile long of cars being turned around at the entrance.

"We were able to open the gate just a little after 7, and we hit capacity at about 8:30," Ben Monk, Park Manager, said.

Park rangers say they're used to this kind of chaos. Every year, they see the same volume of cars and people visiting for the holiday.

"This is my third season, and it's the third year in a row that we've hit capacity early in the morning," Monk said.

It's because of that, that they enlist the help of Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers helped monitor and control traffic, as well as ensure everyone is celebrating their day off safely and responsibly

"People come from Philadelphia, Maryland, and they think they're just going to get here and get in the park, but obviously, were looking for safety first," Trooper Anna Desousa said.

Trooper tells us in the first few hours of being out there, they gave out more than one hundred citations to drivers.