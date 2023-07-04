LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Beltzville State Park is proving a popular holiday destination for people across the region this Independence Day.

Officials said the park – which is in both Franklin and Towamensing Twps., Carbon County – opened an hour early on Tuesday to accommodate the expected holiday crowds. But despite the preparation, the park was filled to capacity with 906 cars by around 8:30 a.m.

To manage the crowds, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over hundreds of vehicles to search for alcohol, which is prohibited in the park. Police also wrote tickets to drivers who did not have children properly secured in their car seats.