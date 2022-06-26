Beltzville Lake aerial view 7-27-2020
LEHIGHTON, Pa. – Beltzville State Park announced on Saturday that it will close entry to the park July Fourth weekend once capacity is reached.

"The park will close and no one else will be let in" once the park reaches capacity from July 2 through July 4, the park's Facebook page says.

Shortly after that announcement on Saturday, the park noted that it would be closed for the day because it reached capacity.

The 3,002-acre park at the southern end of the Poconos features Beltzville Lake, which is a popular site for boaters and anglers. The sand beach and picnic areas also draw crowds on holidays and during warm weather.

Overcrowding at the park has been an issue for some time, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when outdoor activities were recommended as a safer option for recreation.

This past Memorial Day, the park filled to capacity multiple days in a row, and visitors had to be turned away.

State park attendance statewide was up by more than 26% in 2020, with Beltzville having an increase of more than 32%, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources reported.

