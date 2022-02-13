CHESTNUT HILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a 72-year-old man is dead following a crash in Monroe County.
It happened Saturday on Kunkletown Road at Lakeview Drive in Ross Township.
Police say around 2:15 p.m. Jeffry Semprini of Bethlehem was traveling East on Kunkletown Road and failed to signal a left curve in the roadway.
Semprini crossed onto the shoulder of the roadway, traveled on grass and entered a creek, which runs alongside Kunkletown Road.
Police say Semprini's vehicle hit s grass embankment and came to a final rest in a shallow creek bed.
Semprini sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Luke's Anderson Campus where he died.