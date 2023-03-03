PINE GROVE, Pa. - A frightening crash Friday night in Schuylkill County began on a bridge on Interstate 81 and ended on the street below it.

The wreck left a tractor turned onto its side and the trailer sticking up, leaning against the bridge that it fell from.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of exit 104, near the border for Pine Grove and Tremont townships.

Video from the Facebook page "Norwegian Township News and Concerns" shows emergency crews working for hours to get the trailer down and the tractor back up.

An emergency communications official says multiple people were taken to the hospital.

No word yet from police on what exactly led to the crash.

This is the second time in about three weeks that a tractor-trailer in Schuylkill County has crashed and gone off of a bridge on Interstate 81 and onto a street below it.

Back on Feb. 12 in the Frackville area, a big rig landed on Altamont Boulevard.

Two people in that tractor-trailer were flown to the hospital.