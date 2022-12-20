TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation.

Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project.

She says she's also working closely with an architect and historic consultant to preserve the character of the 1870 building.

“I said, 'I want to keep the floors, I want to keep the windows. How do we do that? How do we maintain energy efficiency,'" said Stabio.

Stabio gave Senator David G. Argall (R-29), Rep.-elect Jamie Barton (R-124) and Dan Evans, Chairman of the Tamaqua CRIZ Authority, a behind-the-scenes tour of the construction site. The tour walked through a nearly-completed series of brightly painted guest rooms.

Members of the construction crew paused as the tour admired their work.

Stabio said that when completed, the hotel’s decor would blend the historic elements of the building, including exposed beams and original brick, with modern touches to make guests welcome.

Stabio says she chose the name The Bischoff Inn as a way of telling the story of the historic building, as it transforms from a furniture factory into a five-room hotel complete with an innkeepers apartment upstairs.

“We are hopeful that she is phenomenally successful, that then she and others will take other old blighted buildings in Tamaqua, and do it again," said Sen. Argall.

Stabio hopes to open the Bischoff Inn around the end of January.

Then she will turn her eyes to possibly transforming another building on the property into an artist's residence.