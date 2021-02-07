black bear

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania black bear den cam is now streaming LIVE from a den in Monroe County. 

The Pennsylvania Game Commission thanks the homeowners who allowed the agency to provide the livestream. 

Watch LIVE now at pgc.pa.gov

