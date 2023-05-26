WRIGHT TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission believes a black bear that bit and scratched two young children may have been hit and killed by a vehicle.

A bear injured a fourteen-month-old and five-year-old as they played in their driveway Monday night in Luzerne County.

The children were released from the hospital the next day.

Experts are examining the DNA of a bear hit and killed on Wednesday. The bear died a couple of miles away from the attack in Wright Township.

If it's not the bear that injured the children, the game commission will still try to catch and kill the bear that did it.