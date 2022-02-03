HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dozens of jobs are coming to Monroe County with the relocation of a 3D construction printing manufacturer.
Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, a manufacturer of large-scale 3D construction printers, is relocating its manufacturing operation from New Jersey to Pennsylvania.
The relocation will create 71 new jobs in Monroe County.
Black Buffalo 3D has purchased approximately 106 acres in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, and will construct a 150,000-square-foot facility to manufacture 3D construction printers and a 3D printing training facility.
The Wolf Administration reports Black Buffalo 3D received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $2.4 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority loan; $284,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $142,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit and Research and Development Tax Credit programs.
The company has committed to investing more than $35.7 million into the project and creating 71 new, full-time jobs within three years.