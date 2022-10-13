SHENANDOAH, Pa. - An entire city block of blighted buildings is coming down in Shenandoah to make way for affordable, senior housing.

The 100 block of North Bower Street will no longer be an eyesore.

"This community once had more than 30,000 people and so when people left, unfortunately the blight began to creep in and in order for a project like this to be successful it really takes a public-private partnership," said state Sen. David Argall.

"We knew that we just had to do something here."

The project was just awarded $500,000 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. An additional $500,000 will go to Schuylkill County's demolition fund to help them continue their efforts to tear down blighted property.

"This is a huge, huge deal for Shenandoah," said State Rep. Tim Twardzik. "A neighborhood will be free of long abandoned fire-damaged businesses and dangerous, collapsing row homes."

"As you can see this is probably the worst blighted block in the state, quite possibly," said developer Patricia O'Connor of Par King, Inc. She says the new building will have more than 30 units, but an exact number hasn't been decided.

They are applying for Pennsylvania housing finance agency tax credits for the project. If they're approved, the project should be ready for occupancy in 2024.

"This is a moon-shot project for a small town like Shenandoah," Twardzik said.