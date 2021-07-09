LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - This weekend, people from across the region will have the chance to participate in a series of races.
Spartan Race has made its way to Blue Mountain in Carbon County as competitors will be tested across a variety of epic obstacles.
"It's about 29 overall obstacles, and between all of the courses, about 10 miles worth of trail. We have a team of 50 and set it up over 9 days," said Dan Yotive, race director.
This weekend, athletes of all ages and experience levels will be put to the test again, after a year of no racing due to the pandemic.
"We've got our elite waves for those that are here to win some money, and some open waves for those who just want to get out and get through the thing," Yotive said.
More than 10,000 people are expected to participate.
The event itself makes stops in cities across the country, each course and location ranging in difficulty.
"This is definitely one of the harder Spartan races out there, so there are people who start training in April and May when we open," said Aimee Kohler, mountain training manager and Spartan course manager.
"Even without the obstacles, the mountain is 2,600 feet of elevation gain over 6 miles, so a lot of climbing up and down," said Yotive.
This is the ninth year Blue Mountain has hosted the race.
"There's a community after the Spartan Race that falls in love with the mountain and will come back," Kohler said.
Kohler says racers use Blue Mountain's grounds for mountainside training runs and fitness classes to get in shape for obstacles.
She says if you take the leap to race, you'll be hooked.
"The payoff at the end is worth it. The views are great and the mountain is just a beautiful spot to be," Kohler said.