LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Job fairs are happening across the region as employers are hoping to get people hired and back to work.
Blue Mountain Resort is the site of one of those job fairs on Thursday, as businesses in Carbon County need employees.
Organizers are hoping these events will help kick-start growth in the economy as we head into summer.
"This is a great way to kick start our economy, get people back to work and really get back to normal, and that's the real goal of everything," said Brian Bossuyt, executive vice president of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.
Businesses across the region say they're in need of employees more than ever.
"Last year was a challenging year, especially for a lot of our businesses. They were either restricted in opening, so a lot of employees were laid off. A lot of people were left without work," Bossuyt said.
The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau says the loosening of restrictions provided the perfect opportunity to host job fairs Thursday in Carbon, Pike and Monroe counties.
"We are really just looking for energetic staff, mostly camp counselors, sports coaches, those that love working with children," said Jamie Lescher, administrative coordinator of International Sports Training Camp.
Lescher says International Sports Training Camp near Stroudsburg took a hard hit last summer, and this year, even with fewer guidelines, it's still struggling.
"Normally, 80-90 percent of our staff is overseas, so due to embassies being closed, we are doing more of an American summer," Lescher said.
Like many businesses, outreach to get new hires has been crucial.
"There's plenty of room to spread out, plenty of room to fill out those job apps, speak with employers directly and really you, get your pick today as to what career you want to pick next," said Alice Wanamaker, executive director of the Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corp.