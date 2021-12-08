N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school student is facing charges after allegedly making threats about a school shooting.
Blue Mountain High School administrators received a report Tuesday afternoon that a student had made threatening comments on Snapchat about his "desire to start a school shooting," according to a letter from David Helsel, district superintendent.
School officials detained the student, searched him and his locker, reported the incident to state police and sent the student home with his guardians, the superintendent said.
State police went to the student's home Tuesday night for further investigation, and guns were removed from the home, the letter said.
After an evaluation and investigation, the student was arrested and is suspended from school until further notice, the letter continues.
The superintendent said inaccurate rumors have caused concern among parents and students, but said all safety steps have been taken.
Authorities did not comment on the student's age or what charges he is facing.