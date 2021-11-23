L. TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Snow is in the air at Blue Mountain, but it's not coming from the sky just yet.

Crews are starting to make snow for the ski and snowboard season ahead.

Blue Mountain has not yet set an opening date.

