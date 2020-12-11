The clicking, wratcheting, and slushing are the seasonal sounds of salvation for 15-year-old Bella Aguirre of Bucks County.
"I've been waiting for it to open all season," she said. "I've just been so excited. It's been since March since I last snowboarded."
Another season of skiing and snowboarding at Blue Mountain is here.
"I know it's opening day so I was a little worried about how they were going to handle opening day," said Matt Buddle of New Jersey.
For one, the slopes won't be as crowded. Lift-riding comes with social distancing, if needed. Ticket windows are out. Day passes must be bought online and scanned before being allowed in.
"We are selling a very limited amount of day tickets, so you're going to want to buy in advance because these tickets are selling out quick," said Blue Mountain's Marketing Manager Ashley Seier.
A ski bump she says caused by COVID-19.
Off the slopes, dining will look different, too. It's outdoor only for at least the next three weeks.
However, Mike Corr of Bethlehem says it's all worth it.
"Everyone's been cooped up all fall. We got season passes this year. We haven't got season passes in about 10 years," he said.
Season passholders do have unrestricted access to the mountain, but for those buying day passes, think ahead.
Seier says they sold out Friday, Saturday, and have only a few left for Sunday and next week.