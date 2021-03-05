On the slopes of Blue Mountain, you won't hear any complaints.
Thanks to a generous helping of 43 inches of snow since December, Blue Mountain Resort is enjoying a very busy season.
Couple great snowfall with a lot of people aching for something to do during a pandemic.
"The outdoors has really been the only thing that has remained open, so we were happy to be able to be open this season and provide this outlet for people to leave their homes and feel safe outside," said Ashley Seier, Blue Mountain's marketing director.
Last year, weather was a bit bumpy on the mountain.
"If you remember last March, it was 70 degrees and it was raining out," Seier said.
This year, Mother Nature made a deal with snow lovers, and things on the slopes just clicked.
In fact, they just turned on their snow-making machines for the first time since January.
"Mother Nature finally helped us out and she gave us cold weather and she gave us nice snow for everybody to ski on, so we didn't have to make as much snow as we normally would," said manager Bob Taylor.
Skiers and snowboarders are giving Mother Nature a pat on the back.
"It's nice to have that nice fresh powder, like out west, but here on the East Coast," said skier Danny Jacobsen.
Things are going so well there, they don't even have a closing date. They're going to keep the slopes open as long as possible.
"The snow's here, come get it, enjoy it while you can," Taylor said.
So, yes, while a lot of us have icy feelings about the piles of snow on the roads and in our yards, this business is hoping our long, cold winter stretches into spring.