PALMERTON, Pa. - A popular resort in the Poconos is now under new management.
KSL Resorts, which owns Camelback Resort, is now managing Blue Mountain Resort.
“KSL Resorts is excited to manage Blue Mountain Resort as it’s located in one of the Poconos’ most spectacular settings and is the ideal complement to Camelback’s numerous indoor and outdoor adventures – especially with its close proximity," said Shawn Hauver, vice president of asset performance for KSL Resorts and managing director for Camelback Resort.
Hauver also praised President and CEO Barb Green for maintaining the natural splendor of the mountains.
69 News has reached out to Blue Mountain Resort for a comment.