Blue Mountain Resort skier snowboarder skiing snowboarding generic

PALMERTON, Pa. - A popular resort in the Poconos is now under new management.

KSL Resorts, which owns Camelback Resort, is now managing Blue Mountain Resort.

“KSL Resorts is excited to manage Blue Mountain Resort as it’s located in one of the Poconos’ most spectacular settings and is the ideal complement to Camelback’s numerous indoor and outdoor adventures – especially with its close proximity," said Shawn Hauver, vice president of asset performance for KSL Resorts and managing director for Camelback Resort.

Hauver also praised President and CEO Barb Green for maintaining the natural splendor of the mountains.

69 News has reached out to Blue Mountain Resort for a comment.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.