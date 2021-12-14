ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - The superintendent of a school district in Schuylkill County says somebody broke into an elementary school and stole money.
The person broke into Cressona Elementary shortly after midnight Monday and stole money that had been stored in a jar, according to a post on Blue Mountain School District's Facebook page.
The money was being raised for the Big Impact Program, which is part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program, said Superintendent David Helsel.
The district is asking anyone with information regarding the person or incident to call the BMSD District Office at 570-366-0515.