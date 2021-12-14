Person steals money from Cressona Elementary

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - The superintendent of a school district in Schuylkill County says somebody broke into an elementary school and stole money.  

The person broke into Cressona Elementary shortly after midnight Monday and stole money that had been stored in a jar, according to a post on Blue Mountain School District's Facebook page.

The money was being raised for the Big Impact Program, which is part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program, said Superintendent David Helsel.

The district is asking anyone with information regarding the person or incident to call the BMSD District Office at 570-366-0515. 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.