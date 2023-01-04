N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation.

A statement Tuesday from the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District said the district was made aware of a recent YouTube video involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher.

District staff referred the incident to Pennsylvania State Police, and placed the teacher, who was not named, on administrative leave, according to David Helsel's statement.

State police said the video shows suspected criminal activity, but said it is an ongoing investigation.

The superintendent said the incident did not appear to involve any Blue Mountain students.