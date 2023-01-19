N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County school board is expected to vote on whether to accept the resignation of a high school teacher amid an ongoing police investigation.

A Blue Mountain High School teacher submitted a letter of resignation to the district on Wednesday, according to the board's agenda for its committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday.

It comes a few weeks after the district's superintendent said a high school teacher had been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation.

Neither state police nor the district named the teacher, but said the investigation centered around a YouTube video showing suspected criminal activity.