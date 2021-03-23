LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Skiers and snowboarders only have a few more days to hit the slopes at Blue Mountain.
The last day for this year's ski season is Sunday, March 28, the resort said on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, there won't be a Pond Skim event, which usually marks closing day, because of the pandemic.
A snowy winter provided lots of opportunities to hit the mountain this year, but warmer temps have been creeping in the forecast.
Blue Mountain said it will open in May for green season activities, and the Slopeside Pub & Grill remains open year-round.