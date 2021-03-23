Blue Mountain Resort skier snowboarder skiing snowboarding generic

LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Skiers and snowboarders only have a few more days to hit the slopes at Blue Mountain.

The last day for this year's ski season is Sunday, March 28, the resort said on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, there won't be a Pond Skim event, which usually marks closing day, because of the pandemic.

A snowy winter provided lots of opportunities to hit the mountain this year, but warmer temps have been creeping in the forecast.

Blue Mountain said it will open in May for green season activities, and the Slopeside Pub & Grill remains open year-round.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.