SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. — A bobcat who was stolen from a zoo in Monroe County Friday has been recovered safely, State Police Trooper Anthony Petroski said.
The suspect was taken into custody, Petroski said.
According to the state police in Stroudsburg, a man entered the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in Smithfield Township around 10:15 a.m. Friday and stole a 22-year-old female bobcat named Blanch.
The man left the business and was seen struggling with the bobcat in the parking lot prior to leaving the scene in a red Hyundai Elantra with a 2011-2015 body style, police said.
Police also noted that Blanch has known medical issues.