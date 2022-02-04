SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. — A bobcat who was stolen from a zoo in Monroe County Friday has been recovered safely, State Police Trooper Anthony Petroski said.

The suspect was taken into custody, Petroski said.

According to the state police in Stroudsburg, a man entered the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in Smithfield Township around 10:15 a.m. Friday and stole a 22-year-old female bobcat named Blanch.

The man left the business and was seen struggling with the bobcat in the parking lot prior to leaving the scene in a red Hyundai Elantra with a 2011-2015 body style, police said.

Police also noted that Blanch has known medical issues.

