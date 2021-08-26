EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -Authorities in Monroe County have identified the woman who was found dead in a dumpster in East Stroudsburg in July.
The woman was identified as Kerrigan D. Rohsler, 19, of Bangor, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Dan Knowles via email at dknowles@sarpd.com or by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1046.
Corbin Anthony DeSimone, 22, was arrested and charged in early August with criminal use of a communication facility, abuse of corpse, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the woman's death, police said.
The Stroud Area Regional Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Washington Street in reference to a body found in a dumpster shortly before noon on July 22. The body was recovered from the dumpster and Rohsler was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office, police said.
After an investigation, police say DeSimone, who had been living in a room inside of the GAK Construction building on Washington Street, was seen on the property with Rohsler on July 17.
DeSimone and Rohsler were seen on video together July 18 as DeSimone purchased heroin from a known drug dealer, according to the news release. Police say Rohsler was seen entering the area of DeSimone's room and is never seen exiting the area.
On July 22, DeSimone is observed on surveillance video inside the garage of GAK Construction coming from the area of a closet dragging what appears to be a heavy suitcase, police said. DeSimone exited the side garage door near the dumpster with the suitcase and returned inside without the suitcase, police said.
He then cleaned the area of the garage floor that he previously dragged the suitcase across, police said. Later that morning GAK Construction employees smelled a “horrible smell” inside the building and located a closet that contained blood that they believed was from a dead animal, according to the news release.
Employees soon after discovered Rohsler's body in the dumpster and called 911, police said. SARPD officers arrived and confirmed a deceased body with a suitcase partially covering the body, according to the news release.
Due to the police activity in the area, the drug dealer contacted DeSimone again and asked what happened, according to police. DeSimone told the dealer that “she overdosed and I didn’t know what to do," police said.