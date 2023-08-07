FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A water search at a Carbon County state park has come to a tragic end.

Search crews on Monday recovered the body of a missing 19-year-old swimmer near Beltzville State Park, according to a Pennsylvania Game Commission warden on scene.

His body was found around 10 a.m. about 40 feet from shore, the spokesperson said.

He had been swimming with family on Sunday in a cove off of Pohopoco Drive, on state game lands down the road from the state park, when he went under the water and never resurfaced, the warden said.

The area is marked for no swimming, but a nearby neighbor tells 69 News he regularly sees groups of people go in the water when the state park area gets crowded.

Emergency dispatchers had said Sunday that a juvenile male was reported missing in the water.

Rescue boats and several emergency departments spent hours searching the water on Sunday, then resumed the search after daybreak on Monday.

The Carbon County coroner has not yet released the young man's name.