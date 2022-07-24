Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area generic photo

The body of a teenage boy was recovered by a dive team at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the boy was swimming at the Ames-Jennings site along the Delaware River on the New Jersey side of the park

Family members saw him go under, and he didn't come back up.

The boy was from Elizabeth, New Jersey.

He was the second person to drown at the park this year. Officials said neither victim was wearing a life jacket.

“Our hearts and our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the victims of these tragic incidents,” said Dustin Gunderson, dive team leader. “We can’t say it enough: wearing a properly fitted and fastened life jacket is the number one way that folks can keep themselves safe while swimming in the Delaware River."

More than 100 people have drowned at the park since 1971. Officials said about two-thirds of the deaths were related to swimming, and none of the victims were wearing a properly fitted and fastened life-jacket.

Park officials note that the Delaware River has a swift current and an uneven bottom making it easy for people to suddenly get in over their heads and get caught in the swift current below the surface.

In addition to wearing a life jacket, park rangers and emergency service providers suggest that those seeking a break from the heat near the river stay near shore in shallower water; avoid swimming near rapids; swim at lifeguarded beaches; and always assign someone to keep an eye on everyone in their party who is in the water, especially children. The NPS provides free “loaner” life jackets for children to use while swimming at Milford, Smithfield, and Turtle Beaches.

COMING SOON!

A new way to comment on WFMZ.com

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.