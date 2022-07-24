The body of a teenage boy was recovered by a dive team at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Sunday afternoon.
Officials said the boy was swimming at the Ames-Jennings site along the Delaware River on the New Jersey side of the park
Family members saw him go under, and he didn't come back up.
The boy was from Elizabeth, New Jersey.
He was the second person to drown at the park this year. Officials said neither victim was wearing a life jacket.
“Our hearts and our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the victims of these tragic incidents,” said Dustin Gunderson, dive team leader. “We can’t say it enough: wearing a properly fitted and fastened life jacket is the number one way that folks can keep themselves safe while swimming in the Delaware River."
More than 100 people have drowned at the park since 1971. Officials said about two-thirds of the deaths were related to swimming, and none of the victims were wearing a properly fitted and fastened life-jacket.
Park officials note that the Delaware River has a swift current and an uneven bottom making it easy for people to suddenly get in over their heads and get caught in the swift current below the surface.
In addition to wearing a life jacket, park rangers and emergency service providers suggest that those seeking a break from the heat near the river stay near shore in shallower water; avoid swimming near rapids; swim at lifeguarded beaches; and always assign someone to keep an eye on everyone in their party who is in the water, especially children. The NPS provides free “loaner” life jackets for children to use while swimming at Milford, Smithfield, and Turtle Beaches.