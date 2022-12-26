Typically this time of year, news organizations unveil their list of the top stories of the year. At 69 News, we've asked our reporters to do something a little different. We've asked them to pick a story that struck a nerve with them as they were covering it and to tell you a bit about why the story mattered so much to them. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow talks about a bond between teacher and student.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. - “Hey there I'm here in Frackville, Pennsylvania still.”

That was in March, when I first met Schuylkill County native and professor at Ukrainian Catholic University Matthew Kenenitz. He was doing a Facebook update to his students, now scattered across eastern Europe.

Despite the war with Russia, he was still teaching his 120 students. He traded a Lviv classroom for a computer screen and Zoom, while staying at his family's Frackville home.

"No one knew which city would be bombed next," Kenenitz said.

A month later we caught up with the 40 year old again, this time as his Ukrainian class described the horrors of war to students at Penn State Schuylkill.

"I hope students here see how strong the human spirit can be," he said.

By mid summer I saw the depth of Matthew's spirit in full view. We spoke to Matthew and his 18-year-old Ukrainian student Max Bohun, whose family fled to Poland just before the pair were to be reunited.

Max was set to attend Cornell University, and Matthew was flying to Poland to take him to the upstate New York campus.

"I can't express adequately in words, what a phenomenal feeling it was landing in New York airport in August, and seeing the New York skyline through someone else's eyes, and just seeing the sheer look on his face. And to hear him say, 'I've only ever seen this in movies or TV shows,'" Kenenitz said this past week.

From taking a bite of the Big Apple and an American fast food favorite to seeing the birthplace of independence, the past five months have been quite the ride, that we at 69 News were lucky enough to be a part of.

I think of Max's friends, countrymen, losing their homes, lives, and possibly their freedom. It's easy to imagine what Max's life could have been if not for a little luck and the right connection.

As a reporter, highlighting tragedy is a tough part of the job, but showcasing the salvation makes it worthwhile.

“When I took him to Cornell everyone he saw he shook their hand, 'how are you, I'm Max,'" Kenenitz described of Max’s first visit to the Ivy League campus.

Matthew and Max's story won't change the future of Ukraine, but will for at least one Ukrainian.

"It's just a phenomenal experience to be able to connect with somebody like that, not just even on a mentor-student level, but just on a person-to-person level. I think that's something that comes along very rarely in life," Kenenitz said.

Shedding light on the good can give everyone, including this reporter, hope, even in their darkest times.