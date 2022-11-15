POTTSVILLE, Pa. — D.G. Yuengling & Son's lineup of beers just got a little sweeter.

The Pottsville-based brewery announced Tuesday that it has added a second mango-flavored brew to its portfolio. Yuengling describes its new Bongo Fizz as a premium beer made with a hint of natural mango flavor.

"Keeping with our tradition of brewing a beer for everyone's taste, we are always looking for ways to provide our customers with premium, great-tasting drinking experiences for social occasions," said Dick Yuengling, the brewery's fifth-generation owner and president. "We see a growing desire amongst consumers for fruit flavor beers."

Bongo Fizz has 4.5% alcohol by volume, 12 IBUs, 150 calories and 15.4 carbohydrates. It joins Raging Eagle, another mango-flavored beer that Yuengling added to its portfolio in February 2021. Raging Eagle has an ABV of 6.0%, 11 IBUs, 172 calories, and 12.5 carbs.

Setting the mango beers apart even more is Bongo Fizz's packaging, which the brewery said conveys a fun, tropical relaxation mindset. It features a French bulldog and a parrot as the beer's mascots on a beach.

"While the packaging is cute," Dick Yuengling said, "the beer is better."

Bongo Fizz is available year-round on draft and in 12-ounce cans.

Bongo Fizz and Raging Eagle aren't the only beers in Yuengling's portfolio that feature a taste of sweetness. In 2019, the brewery collaborated with Hershey to create Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, and a former seasonal beer — Summer Wheat — featured notes of banana and clove esters.