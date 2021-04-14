MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - Area homeowners and business owners are hoping city leaders address a growing blight problem after a building collapse in Schuylkill County Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on East Centre Street in Mahanoy City around 11:30 a.m.
Thankfully nobody was hurt, but the building was completely leveled. A large section fell backwards, and debris could be seen all over the ground.
Rocky Long lives and works in Mahanoy City. He was running a quick errand on East Centre Street Wednesday morning when he barely escaped catastrophe.
"As soon as I was coming across the street it just collapsed," Long said.
And when the dust settled, there was 26 East Centre Street, in shambles.
Residents and business owners say it's a common theme. There was a collapse just next door at 24 East Centre Street last summer.
Blight's gotten bad, according to them.
"My boss has been calling for I don't know how long to do something about it but it didn't work," Long said.
"I'd like a nice clean up because a lot of people from out of town were here today and they're all making fun of my Hanoi city because it's a dirty town it needs a lot of work this and that," said Salvatore Castiglia, owner of Carini's Pizzeria.
The building is reportedly owned by a woman who authorities have cited so many times for neglect of the building there's now a warrant out for her arrest.
City leaders are being called on to do something before it gets worse.
"I hope they would take care of it because I don't want no one to get hurt. Luckily it didn't fall on the road or else that would've been quite a bit of damage," Castiglia said.
Tim Twardzik, who represents the 123rd District, says he's working on a blight bill that would put an assessment on buildings and hold landlords accountable.
The plan is to also work with the Schuylkill County Land Bank which can acquire, rehabilitate, and restore blighted buildings.