Middle Smithfield Township Monroe County shooting scene

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - State police are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in the Poconos.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Vista Circle in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County, police said in a news release.

There they found the boy dead of a gunshot, which had been discharged from a handgun being handled by another juvenile in the home, police said.

Authorities declined to release further details, but said the investigation is ongoing and more updates are expected.

