...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal
Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean,
Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer,
Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem,
Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western
Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern
Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe,
Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and
Western Montgomery.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High atmospheric moisture content combined with an
approaching front late Saturday night through Sunday will
result in numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy
rainfall. Fairly widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are forecast, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches
possible in some areas where thunderstorms are more
persistent. These totals may result in flash flooding,
particularly in flood-prone urban and low-lying areas.
Additionally, there will be some potential for main stem
river flooding following the heavy rain, due to excessive
runoff. The greatest threat will be in areas that have
recently had heavy rain and flooding, were soils are already
saturated, in portions of eastern Pennsylvania and northwest
New Jersey.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Those living in areas prone
to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.
