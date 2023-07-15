KIDDER TWP., Pa. - Carbon County coroner Bob Miller has identified the boy who was pulled from Lake Harmony on Thursday evening.

17-year-old Bruno De Silva, of Bethlehem, was pulled from the lake by Kidder Township police officer Mason Moran. De Silva was doing construction work in the area when he jumped into the lake to cool off after work.

Despite CPR and rescue crews' best efforts to revive him, De Silva died at St. Luke's Carbon Campus, according to Miller.

Miller said an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning to determine De Silva's cause of death.