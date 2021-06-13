HAZLETON, Pa. - The Hazleton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a boy.
The department posted on Facebook that they are searching for the person responsible for hitting a juvenile while riding his bicycle.
The post continues to say the driver fled the scene after the accident, traveling south on Poplar Street.
Police say suspect vehicle is possibly a white pickup truck with an extended cab.
The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
If anyone has any information about the hit-and-run contact the Hazleton Police Department by calling 911.