HAZLETON, Pa. - The Hazleton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a boy.

The department posted on Facebook that they are searching for the person responsible for hitting a juvenile while riding his bicycle.

The post continues to say the driver fled the scene after the accident, traveling south on Poplar Street. 

Police say suspect vehicle is possibly a white pickup truck with an extended cab.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information about the hit-and-run contact the Hazleton Police Department by calling 911.

