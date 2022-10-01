It was 2016. Kimberly Gerhard was going for her yearly mammogram.

"I got a call back that said we found something we need to do more imaging. I didn't think anything of it," said Gerhard.

After some more testing, they broke the news:

'you have breast cancer'

"I couldn't believe I heard those words," said Gerhard.

And the journey was a long one.

For two and a half years, she was in and out of surgery.

"I ended up having to have a double mastectomy. I had a total of 9 surgeries on this side," said Gerhard.

It took a toll on her body. Making it almost impossible to find a bra that fit correctly.

"Why am I struggling to find a bra that fits? I want us to be able to shop in a beautiful boutique. I want to be able to pick our bra and everything," said Gerhard.

That's when Gerhard took matters into her own hands and opened the Perfect Balance Boutique in Lehighton.

And it's more than just bras - the boutique carries wigs for cancer patients going through chemotherapy. Swimsuits, and shirts for post-surgery.

Even breast prosthetics for women who have had a mastectomy.

"The fact is that we're here surviving and for me trying to make a difference its been amazing," said Gerhard.

And you don't have to worry, insurance will cover a majority of the items inside this boutique. If you'd like to make an appointment, head to the boutique's website.