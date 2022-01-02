POCONO TWP., Pa. - Troopers from the Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Police were involved in a high speed chase.
New Jersey State Police contacted PSP on Sunday around 12:45 a.m. to alert troopers that a man fled from a traffic stop and was headed to Pocono Township.
A PSP report says NJSP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevy Equinox, being driven by 30-year-old Yuriy Amirov of Brooklyn, New York.
Police say Amirov refused to stop and fled from troopers on I-80 westbound beginning at mile marker 40.
Amirov continued traveling west. NJSP troopers attempted to stop him and say he was seen throwing items out of the windows of the vehicle.
Just after 1 a.m., PSP from Stroudsburg observed the vehicle traveling west near mile marker 302 and attempted to stop Amirov near mile marker 298 for traffic violations.
Police say Amirov was fleeing at a high speed and reckless manner. He avoided spike strips near mile marker 295.
Near mile marker 290, Amirov swerved into a state police vehicle and struck the left guide rail, causing disabling damage, police said.
Near mile marker 289, Amirov was taken into custody with no incident.
A Pennsylvania state trooper is receiving medical treatment due to the incident, police said.
Amirov faces felony charges for aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding and related offenses in Monroe County. Additional criminal charges are pending in New Jersey.