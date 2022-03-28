JIM THORPE, Pa. - "He was a great guy, everyone loved him."
Scott Highland thought his older brother Tom would recover after escaping a May 2021 house fire that took his home and wife.
However, the 61-year-old Jim Thorpe Borough Councilman died over the weekend. It's not from the burns that covered 44% of his body but the smoke he inhaled 10 months ago.
"He was in the hospital for a very long time when it first happened. But then he showed great progress," Highland said.
"The number of people that have long-term effects that ultimately lead to their death is unusual," said Dr. Albert Rizzo.
But it can happen.
Rizzo, the Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association, says smoke intensity and how long you breathe it in are key factors, as the chemicals and particles in it can attach to the lung turning the fine lacey network of air sacs into a cord.
"Networks that don't let the lung expand and contract as easily and let in oxygen across the air sacs as easily," he described.
Which can lead to end-stage lung damage, similar, Rizzo says, to those who died on ventilators from COVID-19.
As for Highland he's left with the realization the most devastating damage isn't always easy to see.
"I don't think everyone realizes that if you're in a house with that much smoke you don't have time to get out and the damage is going to be horrific," he said.