MOSCOW, Id. - Bryan Kohberger's defense counsel suggested Tuesday they'll present an alibi for their client during his upcoming trial.

"Because either you were there, or you weren't. That's what an alibi defense is. I wasn't there. It wasn't me. It was someone else. You can't convict me, because I didn't do it,” said John Waldron, Criminal Defense Attorney at Waldron & Williams.

Prosecutors will receive information on an alibi for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to a court filing Tuesday. The 28-year-old Poconos native is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

69 News spoke with local defense attorney John Waldron to break down what the strategy by Kohberger's defense counsel could be.

"There was what is called an alibi defense that has been filed, although they haven't revealed a lot of names of witnesses and other evidence from the defense to support that,” said Waldron.

The defense council had a deadline to pass the information along on Monday but Kohberger's attorney says they are still investigating and preparing his case. Waldron said the filing notes that the crime occurred but Kohberger's defense council will argue during the trial that he was not present at the off-campus University of Idaho house when the murders happened.

The court document does not say where Kohberger was during the killings.

"The defense is going to use Commonwealth state witnesses to and maybe some expert witnesses to produce evidence regarding the alibi,” said Waldron.

Waldron said this is a twist in the case, and an interesting point to him in this case is the DNA that was found on scene.

“Maybe some expert testimony that may describe why the DNA was there, but it's an uphill battle for them,” said Waldron."It was DNA found. “That is hard to get around, shall I say. But there's also ways to do that."

According to his attorneys, Kohberger continued to stand firm on his constitutional right to silence and testifying on his own behalf. Waldron said while procedural rules could be different in Idaho an alibi defense will remain the same.