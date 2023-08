The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho last year wants to keep the courtroom closed.

Bryan Kohberger is fighting to ban cameras from his upcoming trial. Various media outlets though, have filed motions to intervene, in an attempt to override Kohberger's request.

Last week, Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, leaving the start date up in the air.

The next hearing in the case had been scheduled for tomorrow, but has now been pushed back to Sept. 22.