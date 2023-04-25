STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The preliminary hearing of the Poconos man accused of slaying four Idaho college students is just about two months away. New court documents show one of the two surviving roommates does not want to be there, after the defense said she may have information exculpatory to suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Recently unsealed court documents show an attorney for a surviving roommate of the Idaho killings is requesting that the roommate not attend Kohberger's preliminary hearing.

In an affidavit filed last month, Kohberger's defense said she should be there, since she may have information that could clear Kohberger. The courts have five days set aside for that hearing, starting June 26.

Also in March, an Idaho magistrate judge said the roommate "may" be a material witness, and that she must be at the Latah County Courthouse June 28.

This month, her attorney filed a motion to quash the subpoena, saying the defense's description of the information she could offer was vague, and that if needed, this could wait for trial.

The purpose of a preliminary hearing is to make sure prosecutors have enough evidence to go to trial.

The roommate is now believed to live in Nevada, and the motion said there isn't authority for an Idaho defendant to summon a Nevada witness for this type of hearing.

This roommate in question is the one who was reportedly sleeping on the first floor during the attacks, not the one who told police she heard noise and saw a masked man in the middle of the night.

It's unclear how or when the courts will respond.

69 News has requested additional court documents via public records request and is waiting to hear back from Latah County District Court.

The back and forth surrounding the hearing comes as Idaho's Supreme Court denied a request by more than two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order on the case. That prevents anyone involved from talking about it.