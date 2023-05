Authorities have subpoenaed the parents of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Kohberger's parents were asked to testify before a Monroe County grand jury.

Kohberger's father is expected to testify sometime Thursday.

His mother has reportedly already testified.

Kohberger was arrested in December and charged with the Idaho murders.

It's unclear what crime the Monroe County grand jury is investigating.