We bring you part 3 of our exclusive series, "Burning Coal Country." The first two parts were about an active mine fire burning underground in Schuylkill County, and the response from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch speaks with a man who lives less than two miles away from that active fire.

The closest neighborhood to the Girardville Fire is called Raven Run.

There are fewer than 10 homes up there, but they are all only about a mile from the site of the fire. One man who lives there, Victor Mearini, was willing to speak with us on camera. He said he's hiked into the hills before, but we were the first to inform him of the fire not far from his front door.

"There's not much road traffic here, the kids can play in the street, you have peace of mind when you're home," said Mearini.

Mearini has been living there for six years now, but like his neighbors we spoke with, he was completely unaware that just over a mile to the west of his front door, a coal fire is actively burning underground.

Now, Mearini is concerned his home is no longer safe.

"I do believe that that mine fire will catch us at some interval," said Mearini.

We saw on Pa. DEP's own map from 1983 that the Centralia Mine fire was considered "likely" at that time to eventually spread to the Raven Run neighborhood. Another map, created by the DEP in 2012, shows a red dotted line around the edge of the fire, indicating it's unknown how far underground it has spread. We took our questions about the mine fire to geologist Frank Pazzaglia at Lehigh University.

"It's one of the legacies of the anthracite mining, and so it's an ongoing risk," said Pazzaglia.

We showed Pazzaglia on a map of the region exactly where we found the Girardville mine fire, and asked him what the likelihood is that it could have started in Centralia. He said the Centralia fire has been documented spreading before, but never as far as the fire in Girardville.

"If you are trying to get it from here over to here, that's at least twice as far away. Now that doesn't mean it can't, because again the distance that it goes depends on the speed of the combustion," said Pazzaglia.

Pazzaglia pointed us to some natural barriers on a geological map that could prevent the fire from spreading underground, but he also said that's not the whole story.

"Naturally, the seams are separated by enough sandstone or shale that the fire shouldn't be able to go, but what happens is you have a seam right here, you've got a seam right here, and then historically somebody put a mine tunnel in-between those two," said Pazzaglia.

That tunnel gives the fire a new pathway to travel underground, and that is exactly what has Mearini so concerned.

"There's a lot of unknown mine tunnels up there, and if this fire continues to spread, there's no way of knowing where those mine fires are going to take it, and how much bigger it can become," said Mearini.

Everyone we spoke with in the Raven Run neighborhood told us they actually have mine subsidence insurance, on top of their homeowners insurance policy, because their homes are built on top of old mine tunnels. On the Pa. DEP website, it says that insurance covers damage as a result of a mine tunnel collapse, or from a sudden unexpected breakout of water from a mine tunnel.

It doesn't, however, mention anything about fires, so it's not clear if those homes would be protected. That would require a call to the insurance provider.

What can be done to stop an underground mine fire? That is the focus of part 4 in this series Friday night.