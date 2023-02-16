We bring you part 3 of our exclusive series, "Burning Coal Country." The first two parts were about an active mine fire burning underground in Schuylkill County and the response from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch speaks with a man who lives less than two miles away from that active fire.

The closest neighborhood to the Girardville Fire in Schuylkill County is called Raven Run. Fewer than 10 homes are located there, but all of them are only about a mile from the site of the fire. One man who lives there, Victor Mearini, said he's hiked into the hills before, but we were the first to inform him of the fire not far from his front door.

"There's not much road traffic here," Mearini said. "The kids can play in the street. You have peace of mind when you're home."

Mearini has been living there for six years, but like his neighbors we spoke with, he was completely unaware that just more than a mile to the west of his front door, a coal fire is actively burning underground.

Now, Mearini is concerned his home is no longer safe.

"I do believe that that mine fire will catch us at some interval," said Mearini.

We saw on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's map from 1983 that the Centralia mine fire was considered "likely" at that time to eventually spread to the Raven Run neighborhood. Another map, created by the DEP in 2012, shows a red dotted line around the edge of the fire, indicating it's unknown how far underground it has spread. We took our questions about the mine fire to geologist Frank Pazzaglia at Lehigh University in Bethlehem.

"It's one of the legacies of the anthracite mining, and so it's an ongoing risk," said Pazzaglia.

We showed Pazzaglia on a map of the region exactly where we found the Girardville mine fire and asked him what the likelihood is that it could have started in Centralia. He said the Centralia fire has been documented spreading before, but never as far as the fire in Girardville.

"If you are trying to get it from here over to here, that's at least twice as far away," said Pazzaglia. "Now, that doesn't mean it can't, because again, the distance that it goes depends on the speed of the combustion."

Pazzaglia pointed us to some natural barriers on a geological map that could prevent the fire from spreading underground, but he also said that's not the whole story.

"Naturally, the seams are separated by enough sandstone or shale that the fire shouldn't be able to go," said Pazzaglia, "but what happens is you have a seam right here, you've got a seam right here, and then historically, somebody put a mine tunnel in-between those two."

That tunnel gives the fire a new path to travel underground, and that is exactly what concerns Mearini.

"There's a lot of unknown mine tunnels up there, and if this fire continues to spread, there's no way of knowing where those mine fires are going to take it and how much bigger it can become," said Mearini.

Everyone we spoke with in the Raven Run neighborhood told us they actually have mine subsidence insurance on top of their homeowners insurance policy, because their homes are built on top of old mine tunnels. On the DEP's website, it says that insurance covers damage as a result of a mine tunnel collapse or from a sudden unexpected breakout of water from a mine tunnel.

It doesn't, however, mention anything about fires, so it's not clear if those homes would be protected. That would require a call to the insurance provider.

What can be done to stop an underground mine fire? That is the focus of part 4 in this series Friday night.