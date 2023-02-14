We begin an exclusive 4-part series investigating a coal fire in Schuylkill County.

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - The underground mine fire in Centralia has been talked about for decades, and made national news.

Virtually everyone in the borough in central Pennsylvania had to be relocated, but this story is about something different. There is another fire that has people wondering if Centralia is spreading underground toward their homes and businesses.

We first learned about this new fire, called the "Girardville North II" fire in state documents, when a former photographer here at 69 News, Kaylee Lindenmuth, filed a Right to Know request with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection about a reported mine fire, three miles to the east of Centralia.

We got back a report confirming its existence, and then we decided to hike out there and see it for ourselves. What we found was concerning to us, and we learned it's also concerning to people in the nearby Borough of Shenandoah.

We began our investigation at the site of the coal region's most famous mine fire, the Borough of Centralia. Once home to more than 1,000 people, it now has fewer than 10 houses. The fire there has now been burning underground since 1962. PADEP says it began when the town filled an abandoned strip mining pit with residential trash. Then, they intentionally lit the trash on fire. The website says, because there was not a non-combustible barrier in place, the fire spread from the trash to the exposed Buck Mountain Coal seam in the pit, and it's been burning underground ever since.

If you want to learn more about Centralia, 69 News did a story back in 2009, interviewing people who lived there.

"Today it is an odd ghost town," said Andy Ulicny, the Director of Shenandoah's Historical Society. "When they started weighing the cost versus the notion of let's just move everybody out, they paid them, there were royalties and this. They went with that direction, just let it burn."

Today there is no more visible smoke coming out of the ground in Centralia proper, but just to the east we saw our first evidence that the fire is still very much active. Smoke was coming out of the ground off of Big Mine Run Rd., which is just outside Centralia in Columbia County. That location is the furthest point investigators originally thought the mine fire had reached, but that was until 2004, when a mining company reported another mine fire several miles east of there.

We obtained that report through our Right to Know request. It identifies a different fire three miles to the east, just north of the Borough of Girardville, first discovered in 2004 by a mining company called Blaschak Coal. At that time, investigators said "The possibility the underground mine fire and the Centralia mine fire were related in some way was discussed. Additional field work and map analysis is necessary to make an accurate determination."

Later in the report, it says "Blaschak plans to go ahead and re-mine the area and extinguish the underground mine fire. Therefore, we recommend no further action."

It was time to see for ourselves if the fire had been dealt with. The hike into abandoned mine land wasn't easy. It's a terrain filled with swampy water, overgrown plants, and loose rocks, but after about a mile, we saw from a distance what we were looking for. Smoke rising straight out of the ground, covering an entire hillside, and continuing onto the back of the hill as well. The area was surrounded by dead vegetation. The fire had not been extinguished.