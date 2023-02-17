SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Shenandoah Borough is a town that's no stranger to mine fires.

"Shenandoah itself is pretty much the heart of the coal region," said Shenandoah Historical Society Director Andy Ulicny.

Ulicny runs a museum in town filled with helmets, coal, and replicas of mining equipment.

"We have a miner's helmet. Before electricity in the olden days," said Ulicny.

We learned, if the Girardville fire ever did threaten Shenandoah, it wouldn't be the borough's first time, and in that previous case, something was done about it. That's an experience Ulicny lived firsthand.

"All of a sudden, you're finding out over the years vapors popping up surrounding the mine, vapors popping up surrounding the town. Sulphur is effusing and solidifying," said Ulicny.

The mine fire Ulicny is talking about isn't in Centralia, or even Girardville. The Kehley Run mine fire was right on the doorstep of Shenandoah Borough itself.

"Over our little league stadium, it was like a volcano. There was a crater you could drive a truck into," said Ulicny. "It started to burn under the north end of the town, and it would have continued, and this was a rather prosperous town of 15,000 to 20,000 people, and something had to be done."

In 1970, Pennsylvania made a decision. Unlike Centralia, it was going to save Shenandoah.

"They moved a mountain, literally moved a mountain," said Ulicny. "This was dug up over the course of seven years, or the town would have been basically incinerated and falling into the ground. It cost $12 million."

An article, published in the Evening Herald in 1977, quoted the figure at $12.9 million, which in today's dollars would be just under $100 million. Now, the Girardville mine fire is raging underground mere miles from the borough's borders, but if the state wanted to do something about it, there's no question the money is there.

After the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021, Pa. DEP was granted $244 million a year for the next 15 years specifically for abandoned mine reclamation.

That's $3.6 billion in total, but Ulicny said they might not have to spend as much money digging up the Girardville fire as they did with Kehley Run.

"I'd like to think, even if it is spreading, it might be spreading in tendrils that could be nipped off one by one. At least I would hope so before there would ever be a problem to the town," said Ulicny.

We asked geologist Frank Pazzaglia at Lehigh University about this, and he confirmed that's one way of extinguishing underground fires.

"Part of the remediation effort is actually to drill holes and pump, pump bentonite or other kinds of materials into the holes to artificially make these kinds of barriers," said Pazzaglia.

In order to pull off a project like that, the first step is figuring out how far the Girardville fire extends underground, something Pa. DEP has admittedly not done yet. Victor Mearini, who lives in Raven Run, the closest neighborhood to the fire, hopes the state takes action.

"I think there needs to be survey work done out there," said Mearini. "It's neglect."

Like the Centralia fire, neglected 60 years ago six miles away. Ulicny is afraid if nothing is done his town could suffer the same fate.

"With the current population of about 4,000 I think, like Centralia, they'd buy people out," said Ulicny.

A grim prediction of what could happen if the fire ever comes close to Shenandoah Borough.

Earlier in this series we talked about the company that first discovered the Girardville Fire back in 2004, Blaschak Coal. At first they didn't respond to us, but after they saw the first pieces hit the air, they gave us a call. The Chairman, Greg Driscoll, said mine fires are the result of a different era, and modern mining practices try to protect the environment.

"We put back the rock, we put back the earth, and we put all that back. So we rebuild that from the bottom up, and we're recreating a pretty natural surface, if you will, after we leave," said Driscoll. "Without continued mining, we will lose that potential to have that reclamation done in a more cost-efficient and time-efficient way."

Driscoll said, at this point, the Girardville mine fire can only be addressed by Pa. DEP through its office of abandoned mine reclamation.

So this story ends with a "to be continued." The fire is still burning only a few miles from Shenandoah Borough, and we are going to continue to keep in touch with Pa. DEP to see if plans are in the works to do something about it.