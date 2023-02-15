We're bringing you part 2 of our exclusive series "Burning Coal Country," investigating a mine fire in Schuylkill County that's received a lot less attention than its infamous neighbor in Centralia. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch looked for answers from the Pa. DEP.

BUTLER TWP., Pa. - Once we hiked out to the fire in Butler Township and saw how much smoke was coming out of the ground, we immediately wondered how much the state government knows about it, but after reaching out to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, we learned several of our questions couldn't be answered.

From the Right to Know request, we know that the Girardville fire has been burning for at least 19 years, so we wanted to find out how far it extends underground, and what's being done about it.

Pa. DEP said it has been monitoring the fire over the years and had "No evidence at this time that the Centralia Mine Fire and the one north of Girardville in Schuylkill County are connected."

But it also said it had no idea how the fire started, and that monitoring had been limited to surface surveys with "thermal imaging cameras." When we asked in a separate request for the results of any field studies conducted in the area, we were told there were no records of them. We also learned Pa. DEP never approved Blaschak to dig up the fire. Finally, the agency told us it "has no estimate as to how far... the fire in Girardville has progressed."

On its website, Pa. DEP does have an estimate on how far the Centralia Mine Fire could eventually progress. Created in 1983, the map predicted, if left unchecked, the Centralia fire was likely to spread along the Buck Mountain Coal seam, splitting into two legs. When overlayed onto a satellite map, it shows one leg extending to the Borough of Shenandoah. The other, wider leg where the Girardville fire is located, dead-ends at a tiny neighborhood called Raven Run.

To understand the implications of this, we needed to talk to a geology expert, and pay a visit to Raven Run.

Rob Manch will have more in part 3 of our series Thursday night.