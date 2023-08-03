WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Authorities say the owner of a trucking company purposefully ran over another business owner because he was mad about a bill.

Michael Albert, 60, is accused of fatally hitting Mark Boyle with a triaxle dump truck in the parking lot of Boyle's business in West Penn Township, authorities say.

Albert had gone to Mark T. Boyle Welding & Industrial Sandblasting on Penn Drive, off of Route 443, Tuesday evening to pick up his truck after having work done on it, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Albert argued that he shouldn't have to pay full price for the work because it took longer than promised, but Boyle said he couldn't have the truck until the full payment was made, police paperwork says.

Albert left the office, went to his truck and started to drive away, and Boyle ran after him, authorities say.

Witnesses say the dump truck swerved into Boyle and ran him over, then kept driving for a short distance, police say.

Responding officers found Boyle lying on the driveway going in and out of consciousness, and his wife next to him. He told police "the guy hit me with his truck" and "please don't let me die."

Boyle's wife told police that earlier, Albert had said he would leave with his truck whether her husband was dead or alive. After hitting Boyle, Albert said "I told you not to try and stop me, I told you I was going to run him over," according to the paperwork.

Albert told investigators he decided he would just leave without paying for the truck, and that he stopped immediately when he felt a bump as he was driving away, authorities say.

Police say the truck was stopped about 145 feet from where Boyle was on the ground.

Emergency responders treated Boyle at the scene and he went into cardiac arrest several times at the scene and hospital. He was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, police say.

Albert, of Scranton, was charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment, and theft of services.

He is being held in Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

Scranton Police tell 69 News Albert's home in the city was damaged by fire overnight. There is no indication the two incidents are related.