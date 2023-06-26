POCONO TWP., Pa. - The Promenade at Fountain Court was built in 1990, and officials say sprinkler systems and fire walls were not required. It's a different case now.

The fire started in Trap Door Escape Room. Fire crews initially thought they had it contained and told business owners that, but that wasn't the case.

"We had no idea this was to come. I'm not sure how even this happened, but we watched it literally just crumble," said April Butler, the owner of the Farmhouse who recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. It's now rubble.

It's the result of Sunday morning's fire at the Promenade at Fountain Court, that destroyed 10 businesses overall. Butler said she was initially told crews had the flames contained to a single business.

"It's devastating to see how, you know, something could change and life could change so fast, so quickly," she said.

23 departments were called in. Water to fight the flames was pulled from Northampton County and Warren County, New Jersey.

Pocono Township's Director of Emergency Services Jerrod Belvin says the fire started inside the Trap Door Escape Room, where crews initially thought they had it knocked down.

The fire spread, engulfing the connecting businesses. The devastation became a detour for drivers along Route 611 Monday afternoon. Some wanted a picture, others an up-close, personal view.

Tom Vitale arrived for his son's dentist appointment. It didn't happen.

"When I walked up, I could not believe what I saw. It looked like a bomb went off," he said.

For those like Butler, the damage may be daunting but not everlasting.

"I think we want to rebuild. Obviously, this is a great location. Hopefully they will rebuild and we'll get a space here," she said.

Pocono Township's fire chief said building codes now require sprinklers and fire walls.

Belvin said the trucked-in water is due to fire hydrants not being able to handle all the pressure demand. He added that the township has been trying to get a second line to this location.

The initial thought is it's an electrical fire, but nothing has been determined yet.